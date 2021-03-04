Members of the Meadville Area Senior High mock trial team claimed victory in the semi-final district competition for the Pennsylvania High School Mock Trial Championship, moving them on to the statewide competition.
The victory was announced by the Erie County Bar Association on Monday. Meadville was one among three schools that participated in the playoff round of the championships, which were held virtually using Zoom.
This year's Meadville mock trial team is made up of Braden Costello, Amelia Crowley, Eva Dillaman, Jackson Lawrence, Tiffany Onyeiwu, Ace Reese and Megan Swavey. Their adviser was Jill Hyatt, who is a gifted support teacher at the school, while their attorney adviser was Christopher Ferry.
Hyatt said she was proud to see her team win, the culmination of a lot of hard work and study.
"The kids prepared for four months by reading and reading and re-reading the case many times," she said.
The students worked on skills such as public speaking and questioning, receiving feedback from Ferry and a former Meadville Area Senior High student in setting up for the competition.
The competition saw the teams argue a hypothetical court case known as Estate of George Romero v. Ashley Williams, involving an alleged poisoning and filled with references to horror movies. The students play the parts of lawyers, witnesses, plaintiffs and defendants, with each team given the chance to argue both sides of the case before a judge. Juries determine the winners of each trial based on their abilities to prepare their cases, presentation of arguments and following of court rules.
Hyatt said this is the first time in her roughly 10 years of advising the mock trial team that they have reached the statewide championships. While the contest won't be able to be held in Harrisburg like it traditionally is, instead being held over Zoom, she said the team is nonetheless excited for the opportunity.
The Meadville team is one of nearly 300 high school teams from across Pennsylvania taking part in the competition this year. According to the Erie County Bar Association, Pennsylvania's mock trial program is among the largest in the nation.
The winner of the Pennsylvania High School Mock Trial Championship will go on to represent the state at the national mock trial finals to be held May 13-15 in Evansville, Indiana.
