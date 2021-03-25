Meadville Area Senior High School's mock trial team will be among 16 teams from across the state competing in the 38th annual Pennsylvania Bar Association Statewide High School Mock Trial Competition finals which will be held Friday, Saturday and Tuesday.
The Meadville team was among 232 teams from across 199 high schools this year to take part in the district and regional levels of the competition, coming out on top over other area schools during the semi-finals held earlier this year. The other teams which will represent the region at the competition are Abington Heights High School in Lackawanna County and North Catholic High School in Butler County.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition is being held virtually over Zoom this year. On Friday, all 16 teams will take part in two rounds of competition, one at 1:30 p.m. and one at 5:30 p.m. Up to eight teams will then advance to an 8:30 a.m. round of competition on Saturday, with the two winners of that round advancing to the state final on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. President Judge Kimberly Berkeley Clark, of the Fifth Judicial District of Pennsylvania, will serve as presiding judge.
The competition casts the students in the roles of lawyers, witnesses, plaintiffs and defendants. The hypothetical case this year is called "Estate of George Romero v. Ashley Williams," and is a criminal trial to determine whether the defendant murdered the victim with a chemical.
Whoever wins the finals of the statewide competition will represent Pennsylvania in the national mock trial finals, which are going to be held virtually on May 13-15.
The Meadville mock trial team is made up of Braden Costello, Amelia Crowley, Eva Dillaman, Jackson Lawrence, Tiffany Onyeiwu, Ace Reese and Megan Swavey. The team's adviser is Jill Hyatt, who is a gifted support teacher at the school, while their attorney adviser is Christopher Ferry.