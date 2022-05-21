A $6.05 million roof replacement project at the Meadville Area Senior High-Meadville Area Middle School complex is nearing completion, according to Matthew Tarr, director of buildings, grounds and transportation.
“We are probably no more than probably six weeks” from completion, Tarr said after Crawford Central School Board’s meeting this week. “We’re in the final stages of it.”
Tarr was quick to add that the schedule is weather dependent and said that the remaining work consists of trim and finish work.
Crawford Central board members approved the work in January 2021 as a two-year project. In April 2021, Tarr told the board that D.A. Nolt Inc. of New Albany, the construction firm awarded the job in competitive bidding, had proposed a plan to finish the work in half the time. The company planned to add an evening shift during the 2021 summer break on top of the day shift, Tarr told the board last year.
“They feel they can do it all in one year,” Tarr said at the time.
Removal of the roofing and installation of the new roof was completed prior to last winter, Tarr said, but finishing touches have continued into 2022. “The weather last fall put a big damper on it,” Tarr said.
The remaining work involves “cosmetic” trim work performed by smaller crews working a single day shift that overlaps with the school day, according to Tarr.
The decision to speed up the project “went quite well,” he added. “If the weather would have held out for us, we would have been completely finished.”
