The Environmentally Conscious Organization of People, a student organization at Meadville Area Senior High, will hold a tree-planting event Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the school.
The tree planting is timed to coincide with Earth Week, according to club president Tiffany Onyeiwu, and members hope to plant 100 seedlings.
Community members who wish to sponsor a seedling can do so online at bit.ly/ordertree or by emailing the club at ecopeoplemash@gmail.com.
The club will be planting dogwood and sugar maple seedlings, according to Onyeiwu.