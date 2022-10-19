Football fields at two area high schools were expected to welcome packs of readers tonight, but forecasts calling for cold temperatures, rain and the possibility of snow forced a turnover of such plans.
Literacy Under the Lights events scheduled to take place tonight at Conneaut Area Senior High and Meadville Area Senior High have been canceled due to the expected inclement weather.
Neither of the events will be rescheduled, according to announcements posted to social media by Conneaut and Crawford Central school districts.
The reading-focused events, featuring dozens of organizations, activities, volunteers and celebrity readers, were to take place on the football fields at the respective schools. Such activities fulfill requirements of the federal Title I program that provides funding to support local efforts at improving opportunities for educationally deprived children.
From the outset, plans for the event had called for cancellation rather than alternative times or places, according to Lois Byham, a Conneaut Lake Elementary School teacher who was an organizer of the Conneaut event.
“Next time we for sure will have a back-up plan,” Byham said in a message regarding the cancellation.
