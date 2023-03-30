It was intended as a tribute to the “military and patriotism,” but on Wednesday the Meadville booster club president who came up with the idea of having high school senior athletes pose holding a military-style rifle expressed regret over the photo shoot.
“I realize in hindsight that the use of military style rifle was in poor judgement, especially for this scenario,” Heather Young, president of Meadville Bulldogs Baseball Boosters, said in a statement sent to The Meadville Tribune and officials at Crawford Central School District and the Meadville Area Recreation Complex. “I personally take full responsibility for this situation. My hope is that it is understood that my intention was never to promote the use of guns or violence.”
Young’s statement concerned a team photo session for Meadville Area Senior High School baseball players that took place March 19 at the Eldred Glen baseball facility used by Crawford Central. The event culminated with pictures of the team’s six seniors in new uniforms.
The team received three new sets of uniforms this season, according to Young, including one set that “is a tribute to military and patriotism.”
A March 13 post to the Meadville Bulldog Baseball Instagram account includes photos of three new Meadville baseball jerseys hanging in lockers. Two feature black-and-red color schemes. A third is a khaki or olive shade of green with numbers in a digital camouflage pattern. All three jerseys feature American flag patches on the right sleeve.
The idea for capping off the photo shoot, which Young said was “strictly mine,” was to photograph each senior team member in the military-themed baseball uniform holding a rifle in “military poses.” Each individual photo would then be combined into a composite, according to Young.
Two days earlier Crawford Tech, the career and technical school located just one-third of a mile from home plate at Eldred Glen, had experienced a lockdown when administrators were alerted to an alleged threatening message sent from one student to another.
Crawford Central officials learned of the use of rifles at the photo shoot on March 22, the day of the baseball team’s first game this season.
“I was just shocked,” said Kevin Merritt, president of Crawford Central School Board, after the board’s meeting on Monday. “That’s all I can say.”
Superintendent Tom Washington was ready with a prepared statement regarding the photo session that both expressed disapproval and distanced the district from any responsibility for what had happened.
“Immediately upon learning of the situation, the District expressed its objection towards this unacceptable behavior,” the statement read in part.
“The District strongly condemns the photographs and does not condone the behavior exhibited in it,” the statement continued. “More importantly, the photographs were taken outside of the District and does not involve the District in any manner. The booster program is an entirely separate entity from the District.”
While the booster program and the school district are distinct entities, the district interacts with booster programs in some ways. When booster clubs finance extracurricular activities such as trips for athletic teams or school clubs, for instance, the school board must vote to approve such activities.
Like Washington, Tony Tartaglione, the coach of the baseball team, identified the photo shoot as solely a booster club event. Tartaglione said he was “absolutely not” aware of or present for the photos.
“If the boosters scheduled a photo shoot, that’s on them,” Tartaglione said. “What the boosters do on their time, is what they do. I obviously would never promote or hear anything about that — guns.”
The Eldred Glen baseball field where the photo shoot was held is part of the Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC). Aaron Rekich, the MARC’s executive director, and Duane Koller, president of the authority that oversees the MARC and owns the baseball field, first learned of the gun-themed photos at their facility when contacted by The Meadville Tribune on Tuesday. Neither man was sure at first whether the MARC has any formal policies on bringing firearms onto the property.
“We’ve never run into this situation,” Rekich said. “We would definitely condemn that and would not want that on our property.”
By Wednesday, Rekich reported that MARC bylaws include policies on drugs and alcohol but do not address firearms.
“There is an email out to the board right now to discuss it at our next meeting,” Rekich added. The authority will meet at 7:30 a.m. April 21 at the MARC, 800 Thurston Road.
In the end, according to Young’s statement, no group photo featuring the seniors posing with military-style rifles was taken and the planned composite was never completed.
“The individual shots have been disposed of,” Young said in the statement issued a day after being contacted by the Tribune regarding the incident and about an hour before MASH, the adjoining middle school and Crawford Tech all went on lockdown again, this time in response to a false report of an active shooter that was part of a widespread series of such hoaxes.
