Spread out on the grassy field beside Rainbow Lake, the Meadville Area Senior High School Marching Band rehearsed a tricky transition earlier this week for a show that is more timely than ever this month.
As they moved from the classic rock sound of Santana’s “Black Magic Woman” to a song from the classic Halloween movie “Hocus Pocus,” the band’s guitarist — yes, the marching band’s guitarist — was on the move.
At first, however, Jacob Graham was stationary atop a curtained stage on wheels reminiscent of a magician’s disappearing cabinet. Guitar in hand, the 16-year-old momentarily channeled the spirit of 1970s stadium rock on the familiar Carlos Santana riff. Moments later, Graham had himself disappeared, first dropping his guitar off on the sideline then hoisting a snare drum on and joining other members of the drum line.
“It’s so much fun,” Graham said when a declining sun and a merciful band director put an end to the evening’s rehearsal. “If I would ever have to choose between drums and guitar, it’d be really, really difficult.”
For most marching bands, there’s no choice at all: Guitars typically are not part of the lineup.
But adding one to the MASH mix is just one of the challenges the band has tackled — and tackled ably, according to director Armond Walter.
Fans of the band will have a chance to judge for themselves Saturday evening when the MASH band’s performance helps to cap the annual Fall Classic at the school.
In addition to adding a guitar solo, other challenges include the introduction of elaborate props, more electronics and, most significantly, MASH’s entry into the competitive side of the marching band universe. The shift from exhibition-only came after steady interest from students, Walter said.
“We are trying to operate as close to normal as possible,” he added after practice on Monday — an off-day for Crawford Central School District students, but the first of five consecutive rehearsal days for band members eager to run through their “Black Magic”-themed show a few more times before performing at their home show for what will likely be their largest crowd of the year.
“When we went into this, I talked to the kids about how I didn’t want the aspect of competition to change who we are,” Walter said. “I think my student leaders have done a really good job of focusing on positive reinforcement, positive momentum.”
The emphasis on competition may not have changed the band’s identity, but it has intensified things, according to those student leaders.
Drum major Karissa Petruso said the transition has been challenging.
“It’s good challenging, though,” Petruso, a senior who has marched with the band since seventh grade, was quick to add. “I think this is the hardest music we’ve ever had, and a lot of new changes.”
For senior saxophone player Juan Vazquez, the band’s historian, the home show performance can be nerve wracking even though it’s a break from the competition schedule. While the MASH band will be evaluated by the judges, it won’t be part of the competitive field since it is hosting the show.
Vazquez has two solos during the show, including a freestyle cadenza in which he is allowed a bit of improvisation — another unusual element for marching band performances that typically depend on all members staying in step with each other.
“It’s definitely a really cool opportunity,” Vazquez said before recalling his previous solo during his sophomore year. That time, the thought of the crowd and the solo and the performance and everything else created a bit of pressure.
“I was like, Oh my god, I’m doing this in front of everyone, and I fumbled it a little bit,” Vaquez said. “I’ve gotten used to it now, and definitely my best advice would be, forget everything, just focus on you — you’re playing this, and if you mess up, who cares?”
YOU CAN GROOVE
The Meadville Area Senior High School Marching Band’s Fall Classic takes place Saturday from 4:15 to 9 p.m. at the Barco-Duratz Athletic Complex (Bender Field). The show features 17 bands from around the region, culminating with performances from the MASH band and the Slippery Rock University marching band. Tickets are available at the door and are $8 for adults and $6 for students, with kids under 5 admitted free.
