Meadville Tribune
Meadville Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund has received a $5,000 grant from the Harry C. Winslow Foundation to be used for an upcoming class.
The money will fund the Harry C. Winslow Leadership Skills Class, which will be taught to students enrolled in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Mentoring Program Nita M. Lowey PA 21st Century Community Learning Center. The class will include a study of the life of Winslow — who was a Meadville businessman, physician and community activist — and his contributions to the city.
According to a release from the scholarship board, students taking part in the class will focus on nurturing their leadership abilities, improving communication skills, become good listeners, learn conflict resolution, develop decision-making skills and learn about healthy ways to achieve their goals.
The students will also learn drill commands, marching techniques, discipline and coordination, with the intention of having the drill team perform at school functions and on invitation to events. The scholarship board said the grant will "especially" cover the student uniforms for the drill team component.
"It is a marvelous opportunity for students to learn about how Mr. Winslow has enriched their lives by providing a means for them to grow academically and physically," said Dr. Armendia Dixon, director of the learning center program, in the release.
The mentoring program operates at Meadville Area Middle School both during the school year and for a five-week period in the summer.