The U.S. Marshal Service Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force is assisting in the search for a Meadville teenager wanted for a fatal shooting and who remains at large seven weeks later.
Meadville Police Department Chief Michael Tautin said the task force now is assisting in trying to locate Kavan Maloin Boitnott, 16.
Boitnott is wanted by police for killing Nathaniel Eric Harris, 19, on July 3 at Harris’ apartment at 376 1/2 Walnut St.
An alleged accomplice in the case, Qwamae Dontrail Sherene, 17, remains held in the Crawford County jail without bond on criminal homicide and other charges filed by city police.
Authorities also continue to search for a third person though that man, Timothy Taquan Bolden of Meadville, is not charged by police with homicide.
Bolden, 25, is has been charged by city police with felony counts of robbery and criminal trespass in connection with the incident, Tautin said.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact police at (814) 724-6100.