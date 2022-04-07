Plans for interior construction at the historic Meadville Market House are on hold after city officials questioned how the upgrades would be paid for during a Market Authority meeting Wednesday.
The project would address the bakery area near the building’s northeast entrance, expanding the low walls that enclose the workspace and upgrading the electrical service to the bakery, according to authority Chair Devon Stout. The Market Authority is the seven-member board that oversees the Market House.
Estimates for the work, which ranged from $7,500 to $9,700, would nearly exhaust or exceed the $9,030 earmarked for the upgrades, according to City Manager Maryann Menanno, who was in the audience for the meeting, as were Mayor Jaime Kinder and Councilwoman Autumn Vogel.
“We just have some concerns, not so much about the work itself, but of the finances associated with that,” Menanno told Market Authority board members. “So obviously, we’re concerned. The city floated you $12,000 last month. By the end of this week you’ll be in the hole $4,000.”
In an interview after the meeting, Menanno said that the $12,000 had been transferred from a city account to the Market Authority in March. The authority has a contract with the city to cover finance-related activities such as issuing checks and making direct deposits to employees.
“They were having difficulty making payroll and covering some other expenses,” she said. “They ended 2021 in the negative. This was to catch them up and to repay that negative balance.”
Menanno said the transfer of funds had not yet been discussed with Meadville City Council and would be covered in an executive session later Wednesday. The Market Authority met at 8 a.m. while council began its meeting at 6 p.m. No executive session on the topic was announced during council’s meeting. Menanno said the issue might also come up at one of council’s future public meetings.
Menanno expected an important aspect of council’s eventual discussion of the funds transfer to be what happens next — “if that’s just a ‘we’re giving you this money’ or a ‘we expect paid back.’
“My personal preference is obviously ‘we expect paid back’ because we don’t have that kind of money to keep loaning them,” she said.
City Council previously extended the Market Authority a $10,000 line of credit in July 2020 after a loss of about $23,000 in 2019 was compounded by the economic shutdown of the following spring. By the end of 2020, the authority had used about half that loan when it received a grant of up to $51,000 in federal COVID relief funds that could be used to reimburse certain eligible expenses for upgrades to the facility. With little cash on hand, the authority once again sought and received $10,000 from City Council.
During the Market Authority meeting, Stout, who is The Meadville Tribune’s general manager, acknowledged the financial challenges facing the Market House but said significant progress has been made recently.
“It’s been a difficult couple of years for most businesses, for most organizations,” he said, pointing to the hiring of Market Manager Kerstin Ams in October as a turning point after board members had “struggled to overcome a lot of inertia in terms of management … in trying to move the market in a new direction, to make sure that we can continue to be successful.”
Ams has succeeded in bringing in many new vendors over the past few months, Stout said in an interview after the meeting, and had also brought back several vendors that had left the Market House for one reason or another.
Through September 2021, he continued, the authority had lost about $35,000 for the year, but that was trimmed to about $19,500 by the end of the year. In addition, after a slow February that led to the city’s transfer of funds, things were looking up. After a deposit of rental checks this week, the authority’s ledger balance was $324 in the red, but its bank balance was $13,800.
“The city stepped up and we appreciate them stepping up,” Stout said of the transfer of funds. “We are in communication with the city to try to establish a better handle on our day-to-day cash flow, which seems to be the biggest issue.”