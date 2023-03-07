Following a reduction to just four days open per week during January and February, the Meadville Market House is again open six days each week — including today.
The return to the regular schedule comes as two interior construction projects have reached or are nearing completion.
The reduced schedule provided Market House staff “a bit of a respite” after being open seven days per week during the holiday season, according to Paula Burleigh, who chairs the Market Authority.
“After New Year’s we cut back to a four-day per week schedule to work on some repairs, construction and repainting, so it was nice to have some extra days closed to do some necessary maintenance. Now for spring we are back to six days,” she said. “Even though we were closed to the public, there was still something happening inside.”
The construction included the addition of a wall that partially encloses the bakery area and the creation of an enclosed storage space behind the coolers that line the rear of the main market space, according to Kerstin Ams, the market manager.
“We bumped out the line of display coolers,” she said. “The area behind that is now a long narrow space where we’ll probably have some back-up coolers for storage plus dry goods.”
The creation of the extended closet was funded by a Healthy Food Financing Initiative grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to Ams. The grant, announced last July, provided $120,000 to the Market House, Edinboro Market in Edinboro, and Core Goods in Oil City to improve collaborative distribution efforts.
Ams said she is preparing grant applications in an effort to fund the purchase of coolers for use in the newly created storage space.
A few lighting and shelving details remain to be completed in the bakery area occupied by Save Room for Dessert, according to Ams. The construction was funded by an anonymous donation received last May after city officials questioned the authority’s plans to move forward with renovations shortly after $12,000 had been transferred from a city account to the Market Authority to help cover expenses.
After a successful holiday season, Burleigh said the Market House showed continued financial improvement in the relatively slow opening months of the year despite the cutback on hours.
“Things are picking up again,” she said. “Even being closed three days a week, we still saw significantly higher sales in January 2023 than in January 2022. We’ve been really pleased.”
The annual outdoor farmers market season begins May 6, but Burleigh said that in the meantime fresh produce is available six days each week inside the market.
More pop-up events are also likely, according to Ams. On Saturday, for instance, and again on March 25, the Market House will host demonstrations of Pysanky egg decorating, a Ukrainian Easter tradition in which eggs are decorated with intricate geometric designs.
Closed on Mondays, the Market House is located at 910 Market St. and is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.