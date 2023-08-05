An open house will take place at Meadville Market House and two other regional produce markets on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will highlight the collaborative efforts of the markets in Meadville, Edinboro and Oil City, and will focus on the availability of food grown on local small-scale diversified farms and other regionally produced items.
“I am excited that some of the farmers with whom we have longstanding relationships will be on site for the open house. I love talking to them and learning about all that goes into growing vegetables or raising livestock,” said Paula Burleigh, who chairs the board that oversees the Market House. “The whole point is that farmers are around all day to chat about their livelihood and what goes into making a small farm productive, which is no small feat these days.”
Last year, the Meadville Market House, Edinboro Market and Core Goods of Oil City received funding through America’s Healthy Food Financing Initiative’s Targeted Small Grants Program to develop a formal partnership focused on improving distribution of local foods throughout the region. The project builds sales for local farmers and food producers while increasing the variety of foods available in each market.
Collaboration between the markets makes sense, according to Burleigh, since they don’t compete directly for customers, but are close enough that they can share resources.
“When working with small farms and vendors, it can be challenging to get product,” she said. “Farmers often don’t have many employees so they’re struggling to find time to deliver, and likewise we are all small markets and thus we can’t manage multiple pickups.”
By rotating a weekly delivery route among the three locations, each market can gain access to suppliers that might otherwise have been unwilling or unable to make it to them.
“This project added important infrastructure at each partner location, including refrigeration equipment and high tunnels,” said project coordinator Marti Martz, who is also executive director of Edinboro Market. “By working together we’ve been able to expand our range considerably and now offer a wide variety of high-quality foods grown on small farms or made by small businesses from as far west as Oberlin, Ohio, to Centre County, Pennsylvania, in the east, and the State College area to the south.”
Each store will have several farms and food producers set up to talk with attendees about the items they grow or make during the open house periods. Burleigh said free samples of local produce and meat-based dishes will be available in Meadville along with live music, a raffle and a local food scavenger hunt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.