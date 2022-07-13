Meadville Market House is part of a network of regional markets and farms that was awarded a $120,000 grant to improve collaborative distribution efforts.
The Healthy Food Financing Initiative (HFFI) grant will help transform existing cooperation by the three markets and two farms involved into a sustainable system, according to Kerstin Ams, manager of the Market House.
The project to cultivate local food distribution in northwestern Pennsylvania also involves Edinboro Market in Edinboro and Core Goods in Oil City.
“Our three markets have already been working together to collectively get products from a small number of farmers and producers this spring,” Ams said. “This grant funding will allow us to expand our efforts to transport locally grown, raised and produced food between Erie, Crawford and Venango counties. Our goals are to increase access to additional markets for small farmers and food entrepreneurs, increase the offerings of local food available at each store, and help producers spend less time delivering products.”
The three retail markets involved support more than 90 unique local producers, 90 percent of whom are small-scale, producer-owners with no additional employees. Their products include seasonal produce, dairy, salsa, baked goods, syrup, honey, eggs, meats and more.
Unlike the Market House, which marked its 150th anniversary in 2020, the other markets involved are both relatively new to the region. Edinboro Market is a nonprofit that opened in 2017 while Core Goods opened the next year.
The grant-funded project will also involve Fat Hawk Farm in Guys Mills and another farm that has not yet been determined, according to Ams.
The project is among 134 selected for awards through the 2021 round of small grants funded by Healthy Food Financing Initiative. Funding for the program comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and was authorized by the 2014 Farm Bill.
The 134 projects received a total of $22.6 million in awards and are located in 46 states plus Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. Grant recipients were selected through a competitive process that was open to eligible fresh food retail projects and food enterprises seeking financial assistance to overcome the higher costs and initial barriers to operating in underserved areas.
As the national fund manager, Reinvestment Fund administers the HFFI program on behalf of USDA. The public-private partnership aims to provide capacity building and financing resources to stimulate food business development at scale and build a more equitable food system that supports the health and economic vibrancy of all Americans.
“All three of our markets connect community members with farmers and producers, and working together in our rural region helps all of us get more local food,” Ams said. “Our markets are also important for our local economy: 70 to 85 percent of each food sale at the Market House goes directly to the farmers and producers, which is quite significant in today’s food economy.”
