A seed exchange event will take place at the Market House, 910 Market St., from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
This free event is open to the public and will feature a brief talk on starting seedlings at home by Garrett Gleeson of Fat Hawk Farm at 5:45 p.m.
Participants should bring seeds to share with others if they have some available, according to the Market Authority, but bringing seeds is not required to attend. Free seeds from Orange Dot Homestead and other sources also will be available to take home.
Snacks from Market House tenants Kettle Lake Kitchen, Save Room for Dessert, and Zest Kitchen and Pantry will be provided.