Plans for improvements to the bakery area inside the Market House are back on the menu two weeks after questions from city officials regarding Market House finances led to a delay.
During a Meadville Market Authority meeting Wednesday, the market's manager, Kerstin Ams, said “a local family foundation that wishes to remain anonymous” donated $10,000 to support the bakery construction after a story about the delay appeared in The Meadville Tribune on April 7.
Market Authority members voted unanimously to proceed with bakery upgrades estimated to cost $7,200. They also voted unanimously in favor of installing exterior 220-volt electrical outlets in anticipation of hosting food trucks at the rear of the historic structure during farmers markets this year.
The interior construction will be performed by HW Means Electric of Meadville, and the outlets will be installed by Wasson Electric of Meadville. At least two outlets will be installed at a cost of $1,780. If support is received from Friends of the Market House, the nonprofit that supports activities at the Market House, a third outlet will be installed for an additional $600.
After the meeting, Ams said the bakery construction likely will take seven to 10 days and a timeline for completion would be dependent on the contractor’s schedule. When complete, she added, the work will improve the aesthetics inside the structure’s main market space and expand the storage space available to Save Room for Dessert, the bakery that occupies a space just inside the Market House’s main entrance.
The work also will include upgrades to the bakery’s electrical service, according to Devon Stout, chair of the Market Authority.
The turnaround on construction plans comes as the authority attempts to turn around financial setbacks in February. At the authority’s April 6 meeting, City Manager Maryann Menanno questioned the authority’s ability to pay for the bakery upgrades, saying, “The city floated you $12,000 last month.”
This week, city accountant April Smith told board members that regular meetings with Ams were having a positive effect and that the authority’s finances were looking better.
“I definitely have confidence that with the open communication and just putting in a little extra time ... you’re going to see a change,” Smith said.
Ams pointed out that, with the exception of February, the Market House had shown a profit each month since she started in the position.
After the meeting, Ams explained further that the profitable months had not wiped out the losses incurred in February. For the first quarter of 2022, she said, the Market House had lost about $2,000.
The $2,000 in losses did not include the $12,000 the authority received from the city, according to Stout.