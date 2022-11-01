The Meadville Market Authority, which oversees the historic Market House, is rescheduling its meeting times beginning this month.
Beginning with its next meeting on Nov. 9, the authority will now meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 4:45 p.m.
The change comes after the recent addition of new authority members Mark Richmond and Jill Hyatt to fill vacancies on the seven-member board, according to authority Chair Paula Burleigh.
“One of the new authority members is a teacher, and her work schedule for most of the year prohibited her from attending 8 a.m. weekday meetings,” Burleigh said in a message to The Meadville Tribune. “We were excited to work with her and to expand our authority to full capacity, so in consultation with the city, we looked for a new meeting time that would work for everyone.”
The resulting “scheduling jigsaw puzzle” eventually settled on Wednesday afternoons as a time that would accommodate not only the board members but also the Market House manager and several city staff members who regularly attend the meetings.
The authority previously met at 8 a.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month, the same days as Meadville City Council meetings, which begin at 6 p.m.
Both authority and council meetings are open to the public and are held in the City Building at 894 Diamond Park.
