The Meadville Market Authority, which oversees the Market House, approved plans for urgent roof repairs, began efforts to plan for long-term attention to the building’s exterior, and elected new leadership at its meeting Wednesday.
Recently completed roof repairs led to the discovery of water damage caused by an improperly installed metal cap at the ridge of the roof, Market Manager Kestin Ams reported. The contractor performing the repairs discovered that the cap is too short and has been allowing water to penetrate at each shingle seam along the entire length of the 110-foot building.
“He is going to take that cap off and possibly replace what’s under the shingles going down 16 inches from the top, put the shingles back on and then put a longer cap on top so that water doesn’t get in,” Ams said after the meeting.
Newly elected authority Chair Paula Burleigh said the previous repairs cost approximately $2,000 and the upcoming roof repairs are expected to cost about $4,000.
“It’s an expense we can’t really safely put off,” Burleigh said in an interview after the meeting.
Funds for the work will come from the 2022 Friends of the Market House membership and fundraising drive underway this month, according to Burleigh. An anonymous local family foundation is matching up to $10,000 donated during the month.
The authority’s goal, Burleigh said, had been to make the top priority for those funds a produce cooler, but the roof repairs will come first.
Authority members also discussed the preparation needed for grant applications to support more extensive work on the structure and how to “ensure its longevity” with the city’s grant consultant.
The first step is to hire an architect to prepare an exterior condition report. No funds have been authorized for such a report, but the board voted to solicit estimates for the project, which is expected to cost $5,000 to $10,000.
“It’s an expensive process, but apparently it’s a standard process when you are looking to for grants in excess of $100,000 for repairs,” Burleigh said, “and if we’re looking at a new roof, we’re definitely looking at something in excess of $100,000.”
Estimates are expected in about one month, Burleigh added.
Ams reported that the 152-year-old facility’s first two farmers market events of the year have gone well, with farmers selling out of their products, high indoor sales and large volumes of foot traffic, as well as the participation of the first food truck of the year at last week’s market.
Board members also voted 5-0 to make Burleigh the authority chair on a permanent basis. Burleigh, who had been vice chair, became chair on an interim basis when former Chair Devon Stout resigned last month.
Members then voted 5-0 to elect member Pat Conchie vice chair.
The seven-member board will also be seeking two members to bring its membership back up to a full complement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.