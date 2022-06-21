Preventing blight at the city’s historic center and a positive outlook on finances were among the topics addressed during a meeting last week of the Market Authority, the board that oversees the Market House.
Market Authority board members voted at their June 1 meeting to approve approximately $6,000 in urgently needed roof repairs. When the board met again Wednesday, City Manager Maryann Menanno told members that Meadville Redevelopment Authority (RDA) was expected to approve using funds dedicated to blight remediation to pay for the roof repairs.
“They’ll formally vote at their July 13 meeting,” Menanno told the board.
After the meeting, Menanno said it made sense for one municipal entity to help out the other.
“If the RDA’s focus has been on blight and one of your own city-owned buildings needs a new roof and slate shingles are falling off and windows are deteriorating and it’s becoming blighted,” Menanno said, “I don’t know how you really justify ignoring it.”
In another move, Menanno proposed using federal funding designated for low- to moderate-income areas to “helping the Market House.”
“As part of that, it would be using a portion of that money to go for things like matching grant funds,” she said.
In addition, she added, approximately $12,000 from the city’s 2019 and 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds could be redirected to support hiring an architect specializing in historic structures to prepare an exterior condition report.
Authority members discussed such a report at their previous meeting and voted to solicit estimates for the project, which board Chairwoman Paula Burleigh said is expected to cost $5,000 to $10,000.
“It’s an expensive process, but apparently it’s a standard process when you are looking to for grants in excess of $100,000 for repairs,” Burleigh said at the June 1 meeting, “and if we’re looking at a new roof, we’re definitely looking at something in excess of $100,000.”
After the meeting, Menanno explained that CDBG rules require the city to set aside 2 percent of the administrative portion of its grant awards for planning purposes. Suitable uses for the funds were hard to identify — eligible projects tended to be either much too expensive or very minor in nature.
“This is kind of the perfect fit,” she continued.
A public hearing on the proposed repurposing of CDBG funds will take place in the City Building at 9:30 a.m. June 29. The proposal is to take $5,970 of 2019 funding and $6,167 of 2020 funding to use toward a historic building preservation plan for the Market House. The 2019 funds had previously been designated for program administration fees. The 2020 funds had been designated for use toward a planning activity for development of a Huidekoper Park master plan, according to a public notice regarding the upcoming hearing.
“By doing that and going through that process, that puts you a little bit ahead of the game in applying for different historical grants,” Menanno told board members, “because you’ve already done that type of historic review.”
City accountant April Smith offered board members a positive message in reviewing Market House finances over recent months.
“We are in the black over the month of April,” Smith said as she led a review of current finances. “This is what we like to see.” The facility ended May with $11,000 in operating monies, Smith added.
