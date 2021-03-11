COCHRANTON — Cochranton will be home to a new Pennsylvania Historical Marker, one of 23 such signs announced by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission on Wednesday.
The marker, complete with familiar blue background and gold lettering, will honor the McFate Archaeological Site. Located near what is now South Atlantic Avenue, the site was in Percy McFate’s cornfield in 1938 when it was first excavated as part of a Works Progress Administration project.
Archaeologists unearthed a series of overlapping palisaded settlements dating to the Late Woodland Period (1200-1500 A.D.). The distinctive pottery designs made with wrapped cords found there have been termed "McFate Incised." The dig site was developed further in the late 1960s and early 1970s before a housing development was constructed.
The 23 new markers approved this year were selected from 39 applications. They will be added to the nearly 2,300 historical markers along roads throughout the state. The signs were introduced in 1946 and feature subjects such as Native Americans and early settlers, government and politics, athletes, entertainers, artists, struggles for freedom and equality, factories and businesses, and a multitude of other noteworthy topics.
Nominations for Pennsylvania Historical Markers may be submitted by any individual or organization and are evaluated by a panel of independent experts from across the state and approved by the agency’s commissioners.