After a two-year absence, live music returns to the Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC) — with a purpose.
The MARF Music Festival is back on Saturday with free admission and a lineup of five bands starting at 2 p.m. Such music events at the MARC on Thurston Road hadn’t been held for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Meadville Area Recreation Foundation (MARF) is hosting the weekend festival as a kickoff for a fundraiser to develop an amphitheater on the complex grounds.
“We’ve got a really good mix of bands,” said Jeremiah Ordos, the advertising manager and event planner. “We’re really excited about the musicians and they’re all from northwest Pennsylvania.”
Set to play are Fifty Miles to Empty, Fred Oakman, Shoefly Soul, Rodger Montgomery and Clever Norman.
The proposed amphitheater would be a stage for concerts and available for things such as dance recitals, weddings, family reunions, plays and other activities that may want an outdoor stage.
“This is to see if there is interest in it,” Ordos said.
“This is another amenity for a park that already has lots of amenities,” added Jay Verno, a member of the MARF’s board. “We know there’s a need in the community to have space — especially outdoor space.”
The preliminary cost estimate for the amphitheater is $100,000, which is the fundraising goal, Verno said.
There isn’t a timeline for the amphitheater, but MARF’s board believes it could be built fairly quickly once the money is raised.
“We said ‘Let’s get started with the concert,’” Verno continued. “We’ve already proved we can have concerts at the rec (complex). What we need is a facility that will accommodate it easily.
“That’s the challenge — we’re trying to keep the budget low, the value high and make it aesthetically pleasing,” he said.
The rec complex has different bases that use different aspects of the facility like its swimming pool, ice rink or picnic pavilions. The amphitheater would be an additional item to expand what the complex offers, according to Verno.
“I think we’ve done a really good job in engaging people that the rec is a community-wide resource,” he said. “It’s not just a Meadville thing — it’s really a Crawford County resource.”
The amphitheater would be a positive return on investment by generating rental income from its use, he noted.
“As a fundraiser, we’re looking for things that have a positive return on investment,” Verno said of the foundation’s role. “If we have a concert that generates thousands of dollars every year for one concert, let alone all the smaller things we could do (with the amphitheater), that’s a win-win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.