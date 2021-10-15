The Marching Band Fall Classic is back and better than ever as it returns Saturday with one of the largest lineups in recent history.
Featuring 17 bands from across both Crawford County and surrounding counties, the bigger lineup seems appropriate for the milestone entry of the Classic. This is the 30th annual iteration of the show, with the schedule promising more than four-and-a-half hours of music.
Armond Walter, band director for host school Meadville Area Senior High School (MASH), said it has been "quite a bit" since 17 bands were scheduled to play. Traditionally the show has hovered around 12 bands.
Mercer Area Senior High School will join the lineup the first time.
Walter isn't sure the reason for the influx of performers. He said the show wasn't aiming for anything particularly special this year, despite the 30th anniversary. The only explanation he could think of was an eagerness from bands to perform after the COVID-19 pandemic sidetracked so many plans over the past year.
"This is an opportunity to get back to what we used to be doing," he said.
Walter said it was "crazy" to think the Classic has run for 30 years. He's been with the show since the 11th iteration, meaning he's followed it for more than half of its entire run.
Meadville will be the final school to play. Performances start at 4 p.m., with Meadville taking to the field at 8:30.
For this milestone show, MASH is performing four selections from the punk rock band Green Day, including "Holiday" and "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)." Walter said he polled student leadership from the band about a theme this year and received positive feedback.
"They were excited about it, and our leaders are representatives of the other band members," he said. "If they're excited, it's likely the other band members will be into it."
Cody Hall, one of the two drum majors with the MASH band, said it was "really fun" that the band would have the chance to play rock songs, a breakup of the usual kinds of music the band performs.
"Most of them are on the quicker side, and that's kind of what I prefer over some of the ballads in the past," he said.
A senior, this is Hall's sixth and final Fall Classic; he's glad for the chance to go out with an at-home performance.
Karissa Petruso, Hall's fellow drum major, said she enjoys the larger number of people at the Classic, saying it adds some more pomp and circumstance to the event. Having a bigger number of bands this time has only added to her excitement.
"We've been to a couple shows recently and we went to one where there were four bands performing total, and now we have 17 coming to ours," she said.
Meghan Henry, Hall's mother and president of the MASH Band Boosters, said organizing for this year's Classic went well despite the greater number of bands. While the boosters were a little short on parent volunteers, they received some help from Allegheny College students and MASHappella, the school's a cappella group.
"It's gone pretty smoothly as more people are not afraid to go out, so we're planning it like a normal year," she said.
A Cochranton alumnus herself, Henry said she enjoys seeing her two favorite bands both perform at the same show.
For anyone interested in watching this year's Classic, gates at the Barco-Duratz Athletic Complex (Bender Field) will open at 3 p.m. Tickets are $6 for general admission and $4 for students and seniors.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.
The schedule for Saturday's Marching Band Fall Classic is as follows:
• 3 p.m.: Gates open
• 4: Opening ceremony
• 4:15: Mercer
• 4:30: Iroquois
• 4:45: Northwestern
• 5: General McLane
• 5:15: McDowell
• 5:30: Titusville
• 5:45: Conneaut Area
• 6: Girard
• 6:15: Corry
• 6:30: Seneca
• 6:45: Maplewood
• 7: Saegertown
• 7:15: Intermission
• 7:30: Fort LeBoeuf
• 7:45: Warren
• 8: Cochranton
• 8:15: Fairview
• 8:30: Meadville