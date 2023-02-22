Crawford County residents only have until March 1 to return applications for the Act 1 Homestead/Farmstead exclusion, according to Joe Galbo, the county’s chief assessor.
Galbo reminds all property owners to submit the application for only their primary resident property.
The General Assembly did not qualify commercial or other properties for the Act 1 tax abatement.
In December, school districts mailed applications to resident homeowners who have not filled out, submitted and been approved for exclusion in the last few years by the Crawford County Assessment Office. Those already approved for the Homestead/Farmstead exclusion do not need to reapply and will not be mailed applications.
School districts have sent out applications to individuals listed as owners of the unenrolled property as of October 2022.
Individuals who have purchased properties since October 2022 and all others who have acquired new properties for use as their primary residence that are not currently enrolled in the homestead program, should apply in person at the Crawford County Assessment Office, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Galbo said all individuals applying for the Farmstead exclusion must apply in person with documentation substantiating that they are attempting to generate agricultural income on the parcel where their primary residence is located.
Most individuals have produced IRS Schedule Fs for this purpose, Galbo said. The forms will be reviewed by Assessment Office staff, but not retained to assure confidentiality of the information.
