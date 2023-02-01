It’s not Acrisure Stadium or PPG Paints Arena, but that didn’t stop a Meadville sports center from securing naming rights from a local business.
In this case the naming rights don’t cover all of the Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC), just the concession stand.
MARC visitors will now satisfy their hungers at the Touch-Stone Cafe, rather than a nameless snack bar, according to an announcement from the MARC. The cafe is named for Touch-Stone Solutions Inc., 11176 Murray Road, a nonprofit that provides services for people with developmental disabilities.
The MARC will receive $50,000 in the deal, according to Aaron Rekich, its executive director.
“We hope to keep this contract rolling over from year to year,” Rekich said on Tuesday. “We want to help them and their families stay healthy and stay happy.”
The deal consists of a $25,000 community partnership, such as the existing arrangements the MARC has with several corporate partners, and $25,000 for concession stand naming rights, according to Rekich. The total is equal to nearly 6 percent of the facility’s previously projected $850,000 operations budget for 2023.
As a result of the partnership, Touch-Stone Solutions’ clients, employees, and the family members of both clients and employees will be able to use the MARC amenities free of charge for all public sessions and receive discounts on MARC programming. The arrangement will last through the end of the year.
“We are proud to partner with Touch-Stone Solutions to give their clients specialized time in the pool and to utilize our facility under Amy White,” Rekich said, referring to the MARC’s aquatic director.
The connection to Touch-Stone will have more of an impact than just the new signage that is expected to arrive later this month, according to Rekich. MARC officials are also working with Tough-Stone staff to develop expanded programming aimed at people with intellectual deficits.
In only a week, Rekich said, about 45 Touch-Stone clients and staff members had already signed up to use MARC services. He anticipated that about 200 to 250 people would be eligible. Family member eligibility extends to household members of clients or employees.
The newly christened Touch-Stone Cafe follows on the heels of another naming rights sponsorship for the Cocolin Family Conference Center at the MARC. That deal was struck last year for $6,000, Rekich said.
Rekich was optimistic that additional deals could happen, with the next candidates expected to be the outdoor pool area, a new pavilion to be installed near it, and the recently added playground near the outdoor pool.
