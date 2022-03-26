Snow expected over the weekend will cause a slight delay, but preliminary work on replacement of the exterior roof for the Meadville Area Recreation Complex pool has proceeded as expected this week, according to Executive Director Aaron Rekich.
“So far, so good,” Rekich said in a phone interview Friday. “The little threat of snow was a hiccup in the itinerary but should only delay us one day.”
The 19-year-old canvas roof of the MARC’s George J. Barco Aquatic Center was damaged during heavy snowfall Jan. 17, leaving portions torn away from the metal frame that supports the material in each of six sections that span the building. The pool has remained closed since.
The interior portion of the roof was not damaged in the incident and will not be replaced.
Rekich said the first steps in replacing the exterior canvas began Monday with the disconnection of equipment used in heating and regulating the humidity of the building. Additional work involving electrical connections and vents in the roof continued as the week progressed. Rekich said that two vents located on each side of the structure are no longer needed following 2021 repairs to the Munters dehumidification unit.
By Friday, removal of the exterior roof had begun on the side of the building that faces the facility’s skate park, according to Rekich, but those efforts were discontinued in light of the weather forecast.
“They were planning on tearing it down today, but with the threat of snow, they want to make sure,” Rekich said. “They don’t want to take any unnecessary risks on the inside roof liner.”
The roof replacement is being performed by Signature Structures LLC of Easton. The board that oversees the complex approved the firm’s $235,000 proposal on Jan. 28. At the time, the project was expected to be completed by April 1.
A delay in canvas production set the start of the project back by a week, according to Rekich, and the estimated completion target was moved to mid-April.
Rekich said much of the roof removal work was likely to take place Monday, but noted that the work was weather-dependent.