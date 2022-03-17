Repairs to the aquatic center roof at Meadville Area Recreation Complex will take longer than expected, according to Executive Director Aaron Rekich.
The starting date for the roof replacement project has been set back about a week due to a delay in canvas production, Rekich said Wednesday.
Work is expected to begin early next week and take approximately 17 days with completion coming in mid-April.
Rekich noted that the work is weather-dependent, so rain or snow could prolong the process further.
An inspection of the damaged roof earlier this week showed that the project can proceed as planned once the replacement roof material is ready, Rekich said.
Little has changed since the roof was damaged during heavy snowfall Jan. 17, though Rekich said the torn exterior roof canvas is gradually being pulled away from the tensioners that support the material.
“It looks worse,” he said, “but it doesn’t change the integrity.”
The roof replacement will be performed by Signature Structures LLC of Easton. The board that oversees the complex approved the firm’s $235,000 proposal on Jan. 28. At the time, the project was expected to be completed by April 1.