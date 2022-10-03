Mobile home residents left without water due to a service disruption received help from city and county officials as well as staff at Meadville Area Recreation Complex and the mobile home park where they reside.
Water service to Asbury Manor East mobile home park was disrupted when a main break occurred, likely between 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday, according to Capt. Jill Staaf of Meadville Central Fire Department.
By midday Sunday, residents were able to access on-site water for use in toilets. Bottled water for drinking and cooking was also provided by the mobile home park, Staaf said, and residents were offered use of shower facilities at the MARC.
“We said we’d absolutely like to help them out,” said Aaron Rekich, executive director of the MARC. “We’re more than happy to help out. We didn’t want people to go without showers that are already having a problem with their water.”
Staaf said that by 10 a.m. Sunday residents left without water had begun contacting Meadville Central Fire Department.
“By noon, they had drinking water and toilet service,” Staaf said, “and a few hours later showers were arranged.”
The break occurred on a portion of the water service that is privately owned, Staaf noted, rather than on a portion of the line that is the responsibility of Meadville Area Water Authority.
Staaf said that residents of 17 mobile homes were affected by the disruption. The precise number of residents in those homes was not clear when firefighters responded, she added.
Once notified, Meadville Central Fire Department contacted Crawford County Public Safety, which delivered a 300-gallon water tank to the mobile home park, according to Emergency Management Coordinator Allen Clark.
“It’s one of our most-used resources,” Clark said of the trailer-mounted storage tank. “We’re glad to have that type of resource in the county.”
Using buckets, residents could transport enough of the nonpotable water from the storage tank to their toilets so that they could continue using them, Clark said.
In addition to the portable tank, the mobile home park provided a case of bottled water to each affected trailer, with more to be provided as needed, according to Staaf.
Tribune attempts to contact Mobile Realty 11 LLC, owners of the development, were unsuccessful.
In recent years, the MARC’s shower facilities have been made available on occasion to families when burst water pipes have left them temporarily without service, Rekich said.
“We haven’t had it at this kind of scale yet,” he added, “but we have enough showers that we can help out in this time of need.”
