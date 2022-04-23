Who wants to go for a swim?
The new exterior pool roof at Meadville Area Recreation Complex was nearing completion Friday, according to Executive Director Aaron Rekich.
“It is on,” Rekich said in a message to the Tribune, “and they are finishing the flashing work.”
The work will be completed just in time for lap swim and water activities to resume Monday.
The 19-year-old canvas roof of the MARC’s George J. Barco Aquatic Center was damaged during heavy snowfall Jan. 17, leaving portions torn away from the metal frame that supports the material in each of six sections that span the building. The pool has remained closed since. The interior canvas was not damaged, according to Rekich.
The roof replacement project was performed by Signature Structures LLC of Easton.
The board that oversees the complex approved the firm’s $235,000 proposal on Jan. 28. At the time, the weather-dependent project was expected to be completed by April 1. A delay in canvas production set the start of the project back by a week, according to Rekich, and the estimated completion target was moved to mid-April.