Meadville Area Recreation Authority members on Friday unanimously approved a $235,000 proposal to replace the exterior pool roof damaged during heavy snow last month, according to board President Duane Koller.
“Hopefully this will hold up better down the road,” Koller said on Monday regarding fixes that are expected to be complete by April 1.
The new exterior material for the tensile fabric roof of the George J. Barco Aquatic Center will be thicker than the damaged material, according to Aaron Rekich, executive director of Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC). The thicker material was used for several patches applied to the roof last year, he said. The patched areas remained intact while the original material tore along the structure’s supports during the Jan. 17 snowstorm. Several of the tears stretched from nearly the base of the structure to near the peak.
The roof replacement will be performed by Signature Structures LLC of Easton, according to Rekich. Due to the emergency nature of the project, a formal bidding process was not required.
The high-peaked pool roof consists of exterior and interior layers of flexible membranes stretched across a metal framework. The interior membrane and metal framework appear to be undamaged based on early assessments, according to Rekich. The project cost will also cover patches to any interior membrane tears that occur between now and when repair of the outer membrane is complete.
The Firefish swim club will postpone its season until the pool reopens, Rekich said, while the Meadville Area Senior High swim team will use the Mellon Pool in Allegheny College’s Wise Center in the meantime.
Rekich said about 20 to 25 pool parties had been canceled and refunded due to the pool closure. MARC pool passes will be paused during the closure and will go back into effect when patrons return to the pool, not when the pool reopens, Rekich said, to minimize the impact on the length of time passes are valid.
Precise measurements of the roof will be finalized this week and a painstaking examination of the metal supports will be conducted in about two weeks, according to Rekich. Depending on weather, construction should begin within 30 days.
Rekich said he also hopes to hear more this week regarding the facility’s insurance coverage for the roof damage and accompanying loss of revenue.
Koller was optimistic that the project could be completed even earlier than the April 1 estimate.
“I’ve got my fingers crossed that it’s all going to work out here,” he said.