The Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC) pool has been closed until Thursday due to tears in the building’s roof.
An announcement of the closure was made to the MARC’s Facebook page on Monday. The post said the closure was in effect “in order to ensure the integrity of our facility and the safety of our patrons,” and that the MARC will post updates should anything regarding the reopening change.
Duane Koller, chairman of the Meadville Area Recreation Authority board, said the tears formed due to the winter storm that hit the area, and were discovered Monday.
Koller said the roof over the pool has two layers, and only the outer layer has been torn. However, snow and meltwater has managed to reach the men’s locker room.
“So we can’t let it go,” he said.
As the MARC has ties to municipal governments, Koller said the leadership is examining whether it will have to go through a bidding process to get the repairs done, or whether an emergency situation potentially exempts them.
While no other damage has as of yet resulted from the storm, Koller said more damage will form if the roof remains unrepaired and MARC officials are trying to address the issue quickly.
Currently, only the closure of the pool has been announced due to the roof tears, and no other facilities of the MARC have been shut down.
