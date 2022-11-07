A proposal to cut the city of Meadville’s annual contribution to Meadville Area Recreation Authority drew concern as soon as it was announced in the preliminary 2023 budget unveiled last week, with that authority’s president calling the move “potentially devastating.”
The authority, which oversees the Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC), has relied on annual contributions to its operating budget from the city, Vernon and West Mead townships, and Crawford Central School District since it was created in the 1970s. Duane Koller, president of the authority’s board of directors, learned the budget cut was a possibility when the board met late last month. Koller was uncertain what the authority would do if the city or other taxing bodies don’t offer their usual support. At their current levels, they contribute more than $275,000 each year.
“There’s no plan in place. The contributions are major,” Koller said. “That’s going to be devastating if that doesn’t go that way.”
The preliminary 2023 budget proposal presented to Meadville City Council after its Wednesday meeting achieves a balanced budget by adding $642,000 in federal pandemic relief to annual revenues, raising property taxes by 2 mills and cutting the city’s $125,000 annual contribution to the authority.
Aaron Rekich, the MARC’s executive director, said authority officials will meet with city leaders this week to discuss the budget plans.
“At this point there’s nothing to comment on until I get details,” he added when contacted Thursday.
The city’s proposed cut comes weeks after West Mead Supervisor Don Bovard raised the possibility of a similar cut for the township.
After a discussion of a possible 0.5-mill tax increase to support Meadville Area Ambulance Service (MAAS), Bovard said he was in favor of the township subsidizing MAAS. Instead of increasing taxes, however, he said he would prefer to redirect funds from the township’s current $62,500 contribution to the recreation authority. Supervisor John Shartle said he would oppose such a move.
Koller said the recreation authority’s board will next discuss its 2023 budget at the Nov. 18 meeting. The authority’s 12-member board consists of six members from the city and three each from Vernon and West Mead townships. Koller, a West Mead resident, said the township supervisors had already asked him to attend their meeting Tuesday.
Over the past decade, Koller noted, the MARC has seen the funding it receives from the school district cut from the $265,000 it received in 2011-12 to the $45,000 it is receiving this year. MARC officials responded by seeking corporate contributions to help bridge the budget gap. The facility seemed to have returned to financial stability just before the pandemic.
Recreation opportunities are among the basic services that should be supported by the municipalities and the school district, Killer said, calling the proposed cuts “a mistake.”
“If this all comes together, is the MARC going to survive?” he asked, “and the answer is, I don’t know at this point. I’m hoping it doesn’t go this way.”
