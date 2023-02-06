Two months after a change of location and one month after a smaller-than-expected turnout left organizers uncertain as to the cause, the monthly Produce Express food distribution event returns to Meadville on Tuesday.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania will begin distributing food at the Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC) at noon. The drive-thru event is open to people who meet state income guidelines.
“Anyone who is new to the program, we will sign them up on the spot as long as they meet the household requirements,” said Gerry Weiss, Second Harvest’s director of network relations.
Under revised guidelines implemented last summer, participating households can make up to 185 percent of the federal income poverty level. A four-person household, for instance, can qualify if the members make up to $51,338 each year.
The monthly Produce Express events draw residents from throughout the county, according to Weiss, though participation was down in January. The decline in numbers may have been related to timing — the Jan. 3 distribution came soon after the New Year’s Day holiday — or may simply have been a random hiccup, Weiss speculated.
“We know that the need is still very strong,” he said. “Grocery prices continue to be at a high level, and it’s very hard for folks to afford grocery bills on top of the regular bills they’re already paying, which is why a program like this is so important.”
Crawford County who have previously participated need only bring photo identification. Those who have not previously participated should bring ID and will need to fill out some quick paperwork, according to Weiss. No pay stubs or proof of income are required.
The December edition of Produce Express was the first at the MARC after previous distributions had been held at Trinity Lutheran Church. By the noon start time, dozens of vehicles arranged in four lines nearly filled much of the facility’s lower parking lot.
The line of food stations for the first-come, first-served event will begin near the MARC’s skate park. Produce Express events typically provide participants with 40 to 50 pounds of food, with dry goods such as pasta, frozen foods, dairy items, bread and desserts as well as a box of produce. Weiss estimated that participants would have to spend $100 to $120 to purchase the same items at a grocery store.
“We’re coming back,” Weiss said Friday in anticipation of the event.
