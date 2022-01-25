Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC) officials on Monday said they hope to have the aquatic center roof damaged in last week’s snowstorm repaired and the pool reopened by April 1.
“We have put things into motion to get the pool roof fixed,” read a statement posted to the complex’s Facebook page. “We apologize for any inconvenience.”
Until the repairs are completed, recreational and competitive swimmers in the Meadville area will have to look elsewhere for pool time. In all likelihood, that will mean traveling out of the county, according to MARC Executive Director Aaron Rekich.
Asked if he had any advice for those hoping to do some swimming, Rekich sighed.
“I really don’t,” he said. “We don’t have a plan yet.”
Possibilities exist, he added. Edinboro University offered to allow Meadville swim teams to use its pool on several afternoons each week, but Rekich said the 4 p.m. start time would be challenging for coaches. He had also heard of some swim team members traveling to Franklin YMCA to use the pool there, typically a 40-minute drive.
And while final plans are not yet determined, officials at the facility hope to act quickly with a special meeting planned for the board that oversees the complex on Friday.
“We’re waiting to hear what the insurance company is offering and we’ll proceed from there,” said board president Duane Koller. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to make a decision on moving forward this Friday. I’ve got my fingers crossed.”
If circumstances allow, the board will vote to move forward with replacement of the outer layers of the tensile fabric structure that encloses the pool. Rekich said that replacement of the outer shell was expected to cost about $250,000. Initial inspections indicate that the metal frame supporting the fabric roof remains undamaged. With the exception of a cut that was made to allow access for inspection, the inner layer of the roof also appears undamaged.
During a board meeting Friday, Rekich raised the possibility of reopening the pool sooner if engineers determined the inner layer of the roof was stable and capable of supporting any snowfall that might occur. That possibility appeared to be off the table on Monday. Rekich said references to the tensile fabric as an “integral part of the structure” in the original blueprints for the roof led to a change of course.
“We’re not going to take any chances,” he said.
Rekich, who weathered interruptions to ice arena programming four years ago when the ice-making equipment failed, said that the pool’s downtime would give complex staff a chance to make plans for improved programming.
“I am relieved that we have set some things in motion,” he said regarding the reopening timeline, “even though I don’t like the date.”