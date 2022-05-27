The completion of a new playground at Meadville Area Recreation Complex (MARC) was marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony this week.
The playground, which is adjacent to the complex’s outdoor pool, opens to the public Saturday. The outdoor pool also opens Saturday and will remain open daily from noon to 7 p.m. through Labor Day.
The ribbon cutting on Tuesday was attended by MARC officials, members of the board that oversees the complex and the foundation that supports it, representatives of Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce and others. Construction of the playground was supported in part by a $15,000 contribution from Marquette Savings Bank and a donation of materials from Wilkinson Excavating Inc. Installation of the sand-covered playground cost approximately $30,000, according to Dick Astor, a member of the board that oversees the complex.
“Now the kids can come, get out of the pool, dry off, play on the playground, have fun, back in the pool,” Astor told the project stakeholders assembled for the afternoon ribbon cutting. “You know what they’ll do in the sand — they’re going to roll in it, they’re going to dig in it, they’re going to have fun in it. But why are we here? We’re here for the kids.”
Admission to public swim sessions, which includes playground access, is $5 for swimmers and $2 for non-swimming spectators. Seasonal family passes are available to residents for $200.
