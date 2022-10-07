RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — There’s a welcome crispness in the air these days that can only mean one thing: the return of marching band season.
Those in the mood for precisely practiced youthful exertions on a newly mowed athletic field are in luck, especially if they prefer scores of a musical nature to the grunts, thumps and cheering crowds that accompany each Friday evening.
The action Saturday can be found at Maplewood Junior-Senior High School, where the school’s marching band and its booster club will host their annual October Overture Marching Band Festival. Gates open at 6 p.m. And the marching begins at 6:50.
The event is worth a listen, according to Maplewood senior Jeffrey Schmid, a trombonist in the school’s marching band.
“It’s more just a time to relax, to express ourselves by our show and enjoy the vibes,” Schmid said during a break in the band’s practice after school on Wednesday. “I like the camaraderie we all share without any pressure of being judged or being placed — being judged by not only judges but also by other bands because of a simple placement.”
Unlike most of the band’s events this fall, the October Overture is a festival with no judging. It’s music for music’s sake, and for a band like Maplewood, which competes — and often wins — throughout each fall season, that can be a restorative break. But it’s also a chance for schools that don’t compete to take the same field and show what they’re capable of.
The competitions are key developmental ingredients in the band experience, according to Maplewood band director Jamie Gardner.
“We believe we gain a high educational value for our students by exposing them to the band competition scene,” he said.
But it’s nice to have a chance to take their metaphorical feet off the accelerator, according to band members, especially for an event at home.
“It’s nice we get to have a night and not have to worry about being judged and get to have some fun,” said senior Molly Jackson, who is in her first year with the band’s color guard.
Senior alto saxophonist Zack Leonhart sounded a variation on that theme.
“It’s nice to have all the other bands around, just coming over to our school to perform. We just get to watch them and focus on that,” he said. “And it’s one of the shows we actually get a home advantage on — our field isn’t turf, it’s just normal grass, so it could be high grass or clumpy.”
Schmid, Jackson and Leonhart expected to have fun and be more relaxed than they would be at a judged competition, but that doesn’t mean the event was entirely stress-free. All three said they were feeling some nerves, and they expected to be working on preparations for the festival this evening — making posters for the visiting bands and, for many, food preparation as well. While no title or trophy is at stake, the point of the event is to raise money for the school’s marching band program.
In addition to Maplewood, six regional bands will participate in the Overture this year, including Crawford County bands from Cambridge Springs, Conneaut Area, Meadville and Titusville high schools.
The bands gather this weekend — and throughout marching band season — at what Gardner described as an inflection point for high school musical culture after the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve already noticed this year as we exit the height of the ‘COVID years’ that bands are marching and playing better than they have the last couple and numbers are starting to come back for a few of the bands,” Gardner said. “Many of us still do struggle with recruitment and retention in respect to student and family priorities.”
The pandemic exacerbated already existing trends — the lure of technology, the increase of apathy, the devaluing of the work ethic — that made it challenging to field enough instrumentalists for a marching band, according to Gardner.
Despite those challenges, Maplewood’s band has not only continued to march on in recent years, it has continued to find success, earning nine Lakeshore Marching Band Association titles over the years — including a Class A championship last year — as well as a Tournament of Bands regional class championship, a third-place finish in the Atlantic Coast Championship, and other honors.
This year, the 19-member band has already taken first place in Class A at the McDowell High School competition last month and finished third at the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Marching Band Association at Yough Senior High School near Pittsburgh despite facing bands with as many as 30 more members.
Given the success and the chance to “enjoy the vibes” at the October Overture, the theme of the Maplewood show this year seems fitting: “Celebration.”
