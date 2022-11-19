MECHANICSBURG — The Maplewood Tigers girls volleyball team won the Class 1A state championship at Cumberland Valley High School on Saturday.
The Tigers swept West Branch 3-0 (26-24, 25-21, 25-11).
Maplewood trailed late in the first and second sets but used scoring runs fueled by senior Bailey Varndell at the service line while Sadie Thomas provided big kills.
Thomas paced the offense with 19 kills. Varndell stuffed the stat sheet with 28 assists, 11 digs and 9 aces. Senior libero McKenna Crawford recorded 14 digs.
The title is Maplewood’s sixth and head coach Sheila Bancroft’s fifth.
See Monday’s Tribune for a full story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.