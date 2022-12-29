The Maplewood girls volleyball team capped off its 2022 campaign in a very special way — with a state championship.
The Tigers defeated West Branch 3-0 (26-24, 25-21, 25-11) at Cumberland Valley High School in the Class 1A state championship match on Nov. 21.
It was the sixth state title in program history. It was also the sixth of head coach Sheila Bancroft's career — as she has five as the girls coach and one as the head coach of the boys team.
“They’re (each title) all special. Every one of them, they all have a different meaning. These girls are just very resilient,” Bancroft said. “This group of seniors I can’t emphasize enough. They brought everyone around them with team unity and made this a really good team.”
It was Maplewood’s three seniors — Bailey Varndell, McKenna Crawford and Sadie Thomas — that led the Tigers to victory.
Varndell tallied 28 assists, 11 digs, nine aces and one kill in the match. Thomas led the offense with 19 kills and added eight digs, three aces and three blocks. Crawford led the defense with 14 digs.
“It’s a special group and it feels like they’ve been around forever, these older girls. I’ve been here and you can say I have the experience but I have to feed the experience to them because they’ve never played in that kind of atmosphere,” Bancroft said. “We had to prepare them mentally and they were very focused. Just a very special and close knit group.”
Maplewood advanced to the state playoffs with a 3-0 win against rival Cochranton in the District 10 championship game.
In the state playoffs, Maplewood beat Elk County Catholic 3-0, Homer Center 3-0 and Oswayo Valley 3-0 before appearing in the state final.
Maplewood finished the season on a 15-game win streak. The team's only loss of the year was to Cochranton on Sept. 27.
For the team's efforts, three players made the all-state team — Thomas (outside hitter), Varndell (setter) and Crawford (libero). All three players made in the all-region first-team, in addition to Elizabeth Hunter (middle hitter).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.