GUYS MILLS — Maplewood High School will host its annual marching band show, “October Overtures,” on Saturday.
The show will start at 6:45 p.m. at the high school and will feature six marching bands in exhibition only. There will not be any awards.
Bands are from the following high schools: Cambridge Springs, Saegertown, Meadville, Titusville and Warren. Maplewood will close out the show as the host band.
Gates open at 6. Admission is $5 for adults and children age 6 and older, $3 for senior citizens, and children age 5 and under are admitted free.
The concession stand will be open.
Those attending may purchase candygrams for $1. Those purchasing a candygram will fill out a form with a message to a student. The message will be delivered during an end-of-evening ceremony.
The show was held last year, but, due to the pandemic, only one band audience was allowed at a time.