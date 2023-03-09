The 17 sugar houses participating in the upcoming Maple Taste & Tour Weekend range from “mom and pop”-type operations that make about 100 gallons of syrup each year to more established endeavors with close to 10,000 trees tapped, hundreds of miles of tubing winding through hundreds of acres of woods to produce enough syrup for pancakes in the millions.
The syrup makers take varying approaches to their craft, but they remain steadily consistent in one regard.
“You can put maple on just about anything and it makes it better,” said Deanna Howles who, with her husband, Jason, owns Riverside Brewing Company and Howles Maple Farm, two of the three Crawford County stops on this weekend’s tour.
Bob Boylan, who with his wife, Bonnie, operates Boylan Farms, another Crawford County sugar house on the tour, agreed.
“It goes on just about everything — ice cream, put it in cookies, some of my grandkids put it in spaghetti,” Boylan said. “With my kids and grandkids, we use quite a bit — we have it all year round, you know?”
Spaghetti a la maple is not likely to be on the menu, but syrup will be used to flavor virtually anything else you can think of this weekend. The syrup-friendly treats include hot dogs, cotton candy, pulled pork, mustard, milkshakes, chili, ham, sausage, maple-glazed Brussels sprouts and — for the adults — beer. There may even be enough syrup available to pour some over a pancake or two.
The fun begins at 10 a.m. and continues through 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. In addition to the three Crawford County locations, Taste & Tour Weekend includes 10 Erie County sugar houses, two in Mercer County, one in Venango County just southwest of Titusville, and one in southwestern New York state.
At Boylan Farms, the family has been making syrup for 13 years. Visitors will be able to see where tubing connected to about 1,600 trees delivers sap into the sugar house for processing into about 100 gallons of syrup each year. In addition to a variety of free samples and food for sale, a kids activity focused on another sweet part of nature — how honeybees produce honey — will be offered.
“I like meeting the people and having families come over to see the farm and how we make the syrup,” Boylan said. “We’ve had our syrup go all the way to Australia and Russia since we’ve been doing it.”
Visitors to Howles Maple Farm will be able to see the sugar house where the magic of maple syrup production happens, but the sap sources themselves are spread over about 350 acres, according to Jason. In all, about 9,300 trees are connected to nearly 200 miles of tubing and each year the farm processes about 350,000 gallons of sap collected at multiple sites.
After the laborious boiling down process, the sap yields about 5,000 gallons of syrup, Howles said. Much of that product goes to Riverside Brewing Company, where high-fructose corn syrup has been effectively removed from the ingredient list. Instead, locally harvested maple syrup is used when called for and will be featured in menu items ranging from salad dressings to maple amber ale during the Taste & Tour Weekend brunches offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
While the Riverside menu accounts for much of the syrup produced at the Howles farm, there’s still plenty available for purchase — whether you crave a little or a lot. Jason said a gallon of the sweet stuff will run you $54, but the best deal is to back up the pickup truck and splurge for a 40-gallon barrel at $1,320 — just $33 per gallon. It sounds like a lot of syrup, but Howles said that each year a few people will buy a barrel to split between the extended family members.
Taking the conservative approach of 1 tablespoon per pancake, a 40-gallon barrel would allow maple lovers to slather more than 10,000 pancakes.
The weekend tour comes near the end of an early maple season, as the sap runs during seasons of cold nights and slightly warmer days, according to Howles. As that season continues and temperatures warm, the sap makes its way to the buds, which come closer and closer to blooming. Once the buds are present, the sap turns bitter, he said. Typically, that doesn’t happen until late March or early April, but a mild winter sped up the season this year.
There could be a benefit for the tour, Boylan noted.
“If the sun’s out,” he said, “more people come.”
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.
