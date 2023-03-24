EAST MEAD TOWNSHIP — An unknown number of East Mead Township property tax bills so far haven’t been delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.
That is due to improper processing at a U.S. Postal facility in Pittsburgh, Kim Ferguson, township tax collector, told The Meadville Tribune on Thursday.
Those who haven’t received their property tax bills now should expect them by March 31, Ferguson said.
Ferguson had hand-delivered the tax bills Feb. 24 to the Post Office in Meadville where they were sent on to the Pittsburgh facility for processing, she said. The tax bills usually then are delivered by the U.S. Postal Service within about three business days after they are sent out.
However, many tax bills were returned to the Post Office late last week in bulk with a yellow label “Return to sender no such number unable to forward” placed by the Pittsburgh facility.
Ferguson said she was informed Thursday by Meadville officials that the stickered tax bills were sent back to the Pittsburgh facility for removal of the stickers and reprocessing as the addresses on those bills were “known and good.”
Around March 13, Ferguson started getting calls from multiple property owners about having not received their property tax bill.
There are about 600 property owners in the township with 855 individual parcel tax bills, Ferguson said.
Any East Mead Township property owner who has not received a tax bill may get a copy via email by contacting Ferguson at emeadtwptaxcoll@gmail.com.
