More than 1,600 ballots containing write-in votes cast on Election Day remain to be reviewed by the Crawford County Board of Elections.
Adjudication, or review, of ballots cast at the county's 68 precincts will resume Friday at the Crawford County Courthouse. The unofficial count of votes is on pause today due to the courthouse being closed in observance of Veterans Day.
The Board of Elections had completed adjudication of ballots containing write-ins from 55 of the 68 county's precincts as of Wednesday, according to Crawford County Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn Jr., who serves as vice chairman of the election board.
It was unknown at this point if the board will complete adjudication of precinct-cast ballots from the 13 remaining precincts Friday, Weiderspahn said. Those 13 precincts combined have more than 1,600 write-ins to be adjudicated, or reviewed.
In all, the board is reviewing more than 9,000 ballots containing write-in votes as part of the unofficial vote count.
Commissioner Christopher Soff, who serves as chairman of Board of Elections, said the write-in votes cast in the Nov. 2 election are making the process move slowly.
"With the sheer volume of write-in votes — over 9,000 in the county — it just takes time," he said Wednesday. "There's nothing we can do to speed up the process, but I assure we are doing it as methodically and as quickly as we can."
Soff said while attention is being paid to races in Meadville and Titusville, races in other municipalities for borough council, township supervisor, tax collector or other local offices are just as important.
Unofficial totals in the race for Meadville mayor have Jaime Kinder, a Democrat who was on the ballot, with 1,327 votes. Marcy Kantz, a write-in candidate, has an unofficial total of 855. There are 338 other write-in votes for mayor, the vast majority of which have a variation of Kantz’ name, but there some other write-in names for mayor. The Board of Elections has yet to rule on those variations.
In the race for two seats on Meadville City Council, unofficial totals so far have James R. Roha, a Republican incumbent, leading with 1,336; Gretchen Myers, a Democrat, second with 1,313; Nancy Mangilo Bittner, a Republican, third with 1,311; and Jack Harkless, a Democrat, fourth with 1,181.
The unofficial vote count will continue into next week as mail-in and absentee ballots from all 68 precincts across the county then have to be reviewed. Figures from all 68 mail-in and absentee ballots will be added to the unofficial county totals as well.
Once all mail-in and absentee ballots are adjudicated, unofficial results will be complete to be followed by official tabulation of the election.
Unofficial election numbers on the county’s website do not include hand-counted ballots, emergency ballots, provisional ballots, and overseas or military ballots. Those ballot categories will be added in at official tabulation, which begins once the unofficial count is completed.
The Board of Elections has said there are 130 ballots countywide that have had to be hand-counted; another 45 provisional ballots countywide; 12 emergency ballots countywide; and three overseas or military ballots countywide.
