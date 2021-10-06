"Creators wanted" is the straightforward message from area manufacturers to those looking for a career.
Manufacturing Day traditionally is observed Oct. 1, but is being celebrated throughout October this time around as companies across the nation hope to draw people into the world of making things.
In the region, a public open house is scheduled Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Acutec Precision Aerospace Inc. at the Crawford Business Park on Dunham Road in Vernon Township. Next week, the Manufacturer & Business Association holds its eighth annual Manufacturing Day on Oct. 13 at the Erie's Bayfront Convention Center with more than 2,000 students, teachers and school administrators getting a chance to see what the manufacturing industry has to offer — either in person or via virtual tours.
"Toolmakers always touch it first — they're the ones that make the things that make things people use every day," Tami Sippy said. Sippy is executive director of the Northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association (NTMA), a trade group for the industry.
"Things" are everything from molds that shape plastic into parts for electric devices of all types, consumer goods or medical devices to precision crafted aerospace components made from metal alloys — and anything in between.
There's a workforce development crisis looming in manufacturing, according to the Manufacturing Institute, based in Washington, D.C. It's a nonprofit workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers.
Manufacturers need to hire 4 million workers between now and 2030 to account for growth and fill positions left open by retiring workers, according to a recent study by Deloitte and the Manufacturing Institute. Yet 2.1 million of those jobs could go unfilled because of the skills gap.
"The solution is to inspire the next generation of manufacturers and educate students, parents, teachers and the public on the important role that manufacturers play in our lives," Julia Asoni, the Manufacturing Institute's senior director of student engagement, said recently.
That's why the local NTMA chapter and its members like Acutec are promoting manufacturing as a career with things like Acutec's open house Thursday night to show career opportunities available to parents and their children.
"It's really important for parents to recognize the opportunities for their kids — that's right in their backyard," said Elisabeth Smith, president of Acutec. "It's really something you have to see to fully understand."
Acutec, a family-owned aerospace firm, employs nearly 450 employees at plants in Meadville and Saegertown plus St. Stephen, South Carolina.
"You don't need an aerospace engineering degree to work here — we're just very creative, proactive and open-minded tenacious people here," Smith said.
The firm has machinists and equipment operators with in-house training programs for new employees and apprenticeships offered. Plus there are college internships with students from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Notre Dame, Allegheny and Penn State, to name a few.
"But we also have an in-house (computer) software development team that helps us with absolutely game changing software programs to maintain a competitive advantage," Smith said.
"People don't realize there's an aerospace state-of-the-art manufacturing facility literally in their backyard — and we're hiring," said Jayne Martin, one of Acutec's human resources generalists. "It's really important to highlight manufacturing because it is the backbone of Crawford County."
"We have an entire supply chain in this region — we're interconnected with so many local companies — whether it's heat treating or fixtures and tooling," Smith said. "Because of the manufacturing footprint in the area there's really a whole ecosystem that supports it."
Next week's Manufacturing Day event in Erie showcases exhibits, programs and educational breakout sessions to help students learn about and get exposure to innovative technology and career opportunities in modern manufacturing, Sippy said.
Area firms like Acutec, C&J Industries, Channellock Inc., Greenleaf Corp. and Parker Lord are among the firms exhibiting. Area firms also will be participating with guest speakers in the educational breakout sessions on topics like internships, apprenticeships and cooperative education where students spend a half-day in school and half-day on the job.
You can go
Acutec Precision Aerospace Inc. is celebrating Manufacturing Day with a public open house Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at its plant at the Crawford Business Park on Dunham Road in Vernon Township.
Those planning to attend the free event are asked to register online by today at acutecprecision.com/manufacturingday.
Free tours also are available of various member companies of the Northwestern Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tool and Machining Association. To arrange a tour, contact Tami Adams, executive director of the association, at (814) 720-0094 or tadams@nwpa-ntma.com.