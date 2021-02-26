As usual, James Manning went bowling Monday. He’s averaging about 126 these days and his high for the year is 159, but he was off his game this week because of some lingering knee soreness.
Not that he’s complaining: At 91, it’s hard to complain when knee trouble is among the few health concerns you’re facing.
Manning remains active after nearly a century of staying busy with family, work and athletics. In addition to bowling every week, he plays golf when weather allows.
“He still can hit that ball, probably about 250 yards. He can tag that golf ball,” said Manning’s son Gary, pastor of Boynton Street Church of God. “He’s the type of guy that don’t sit down. He’s always on the move.”
Donna Moody, Manning’s oldest daughter, agreed.
“He says he’s not doing as well as he used to,” she said, “but he’s a busy man for his age.”
Manning has been a busy man for his age for nearly his entire life. He left high school early to get married and start a family, and the venture proved successful: Manning and his wife, Audrey, who died in 2012, raised 10 children, five girls and five boys.
“There were times he worked constantly because he had 10 mouths to feed, you know?” Gary said. “Never complained, but went in to work and took good care of us kids. He did the best he could.”
When Manning wasn’t working — first for 18 years at American Brake Shoe Company (later Abex), followed by a couple of years tending bar at The Country Club of Meadville, and then more than two decades at PPG Industries before retiring in 1991 — he was often doing odd jobs — mowing lawns, house cleaning, whatever people needed.
When he wasn’t working, Manning was often pursuing his passion for athletics. Evidence of that passion can still be seen in a corner of his home today: more than a dozen trophies are crowded onto a display case with plaques, ribbons, medals and photos taken on a few of the many golf trips he has taken over the years along with more photos of his children and grandchildren playing sports of their own.
Born in Brownsville and raised in Uniontown, Manning excelled at football and track in high school. Soon after he came to Meadville in 1948, he joined the semi-pro Meadville Zippers football club for several seasons. As his family grew and he got older, he transitioned from football to golf and eventually added bowling to keep himself active during the winter.
By the mid-1970s, when his two oldest children had grown and moved away, Manning found another way to stay busy: He earned his GED 27 years after leaving high school midway through his junior year.
“We were real proud of him for that,” recalled Gary, who was a senior at Meadville Area Senior High at the time.
In an interview this week that came as Black History Month draws to a close, James Manning reflected on the tightly packed schedule of his life. While his devotion to family, work and sports has remained largely constant, other things have changed significantly.
As a youngster in Brownsville, about 40 minutes south of Pittsburgh, Manning was largely unaware of racial discrimination, but his family’s move to Uniontown, 15 miles to the southeast, was an awakening. He recalled Ku Klux Klan members burning a cross on the pitching mound of a local ball field. At the YMCA, he and other Blacks were prohibited from using the swimming pool. Traveling for team sports sometimes meant double standards in how members were treated when the team stopped for meals.
As an adult, Manning experienced southern-style segregation firsthand on a trip to Washington, D.C., but even though he grew up in Pennsylvania, he recalled encountering segregated seating in two of the three theaters in Uniontown. Whites could sit wherever they liked, but he and other Blacks had to trudge up more steps than he could count to what they called “Peanut Heaven.”
It was a memory of discrimination, but even 75 years later, Manning smiled as he recalled trips with friends to the segregated Bison Theater.
“They had a door back there that you could get in,” he said. “We found out we could get in that door, so we’d sneak in there and sit down in the front row.”
Manning’s move to Meadville helped keep him out of the coal mines, but did not prevent him from encountering occasional discrimination in the form of bars that didn’t serve Blacks or landlords who wouldn’t rent to them.
Decades later, Manning has seen things change a great deal and he pointed to one particular example of the evidence of change: the increase in interracial relationships.
While Manning himself had a great-grandmother who was white, he saw few mixed marriages when he was younger. Now, however, he need look no further than his own family for multiple examples.
“Everybody gets along,” he said.
Thinking of the area where he raised his children and that has been his home for more than 70 years, Manning said, “It’s not as bad as when I came here.”
If there was a key to getting along over the years, he said, it had to do with the way he handled himself.
“I demand respect,” he said, “and I get respect.”
Today, Manning stays busy with a friend who bowls and golfs with him. Nine of his children are still living and he has 26 grandchildren and even more great-grandchildren.
He keeps an eye on the news, too, and has been impressed with the diversity of President Joseph Biden’s picks for the Cabinet and other top positions in the administration. He feels better decisions from the top could have prevented much of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact, and he’s convinced that former President Donald Trump won’t have a shot if he runs for office again.
Manning was optimistic about the country heading in a positive direction, but was more pessimistic about the country’s leaders.
“Politics is a bad thing,” he said. An as for the Jan. 6 intrusion into the Capitol by thousands who had attended Trump’s political rally beforehand, Manning said the incident was “a step backwards.”
He gets up at 6 a.m. each day to exercise and if something interferes with that schedule, as his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine did two weeks ago, he gets up at 5 a.m. to stick to his routine.
Manning and Moody, his daughter, think he’s among the oldest living Black men in Meadville, possibly the oldest. For those wondering about his secret, he said that his regular exercise and busy schedule definitely contributed.
“That,” he added, “and raising all those kids.”
