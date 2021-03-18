Nancy Mangilo Bittner is seeking the Republican nomination as a candidate for Meadville City Council in the May 18 primary.
A lifelong resident of the greater Meadville area, Mangilo Bittner has served two prior terms as a member of City Council.
Mangilo Bittner said she is keenly aware of the economic challenges facing Meadville citizens. During her past two terms on council, she supported balanced budgets with no property tax increases, while maintaining the infrastructure and protective services that residents need and deserve.
A paralegal, Mangilo Bittner has earned her licenses as a real estate associate broker and as an appraiser. For the past 20 years she has worked as property manager for Meadville Housing Corp., an organization providing safe, affordable housing at below-market rents.
Mangilo Bittner serves as a board member of the Center for Family Services, a nonprofit organization which administers numerous programs designed to help those in need. One of these programs is designed to assist first-time home buyers achieve their dream of home ownership. She also serves as a board member for the Active Aging Foundation.
She also is active in the community, having spent many years as a Big Sister in the Big Brothers and Sisters program, and she participated in its fundraising endeavor, Bowl for Kids’ Sake. For the past few years, Mangilo Bittner and dedicated volunteers have organized the Jimmy Moore Christmas Party and have solicited funds from a very generous public. The party is an event to enable disadvantaged families to have food for Christmas and some gifts for their children.
Mangilo Bittner said she offers experience, dedication and a legacy of public service. She said she looks forward to serving the Meadville community once again as a member of council who represents everybody, regardless of party affiliation.