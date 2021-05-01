An Allegheny County man wanted in connection with a Pittsburgh-area arson has been arrested in western Crawford County.
Vincent Chalmers, 46, of Baldwin was arrested early Friday by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville on a warrant from Allegheny County, Sgt. Joseph Lobdell, commander of the Meadville barracks confirmed to the Tribune.
Chalmers is being held in the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown awaiting extradition to Allegheny County for arraignment charges in connection with a Thursday afternoon fire in Baldwin.
Chalmers is charged by Allegheny County Police Department with two counts of arson endangering persons and one count of arson endangering property, according to online court records.
KDKA-TV of Pittsburgh reported Friday the fire was at a home on Revo Road in Baldwin Thursday afternoon.
Allegheny County Police Department said a witness told investigators Chalmers was seen setting the fire around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, KDKA reported. The fire started near the porch, then made its way inside the home, the television station reported.