TITUSVILLE — A 26-year-old man charged with stalking in an incident Wednesday allegedly fled police, who attempted to pull over his bicycle after alleged moving violations early Friday.
Alexander R. Marvin, described as homeless in court documents, remains in Crawford County jail after preliminary arraignments in two cases before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Friday.
A Titusville city police officer saw a bicyclist headed east on West Walnut Street travel through the intersection with North Franklin Street without stopping for the stop sign at about 2:30 a.m., according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police in the case.
When the officer subsequently activated his lights and siren, the bicyclist, later identified as Marvin, began pedaling faster, according to the affidavit. As the pursuit continued south on North Martin Street, the bicyclist tried to jump off the bike, crashing in the process.
At that point, Marvin is accused of running through a nearby yard before stopping when the officer threatened to send a police dog after him, according to the affidavit. Police reported finding several needles in a backpack Marvin was wearing and Marvin later told police of methamphetamine hidden in his left sock.
Late Wednesday, city police had investigated an incident a few blocks away in the 100 block of North Washington Street when a woman reported that Marvin was kicking her door and throwing pebbles at her window at about 11 p.m. Marvin could not be found when officers arrived, according to the probable cause affidavit in the case.
The woman had previously been granted a protection from abuse order against Marvin, according to police, but officers had been unable to serve Marvin with the order because they couldn’t locate him. Officers had repeatedly been called for reports of Marvin allegedly watching the woman’s residence with binoculars from a restaurant located about a block away, according to the affidavit.
Marvin faces misdemeanor charges of flight to avoid apprehension, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia in the Friday incident as well as two summary traffic charges. He faces a misdemeanor charge of stalking in the Wednesday incident.
Marvin was assigned $7,500 bail in both cases. Preliminary hearings in both cases were scheduled for June 24 before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols.
