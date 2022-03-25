TITUSVILLE — A Cambridge Springs-area man is scheduled to stand trial in county court on multiple criminal charges for an alleged unprovoked dog attack that left a woman injured and killed her dog.
William F. Bonecutter, 67, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday on all charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police in connection with the Feb. 8 attack along Jouver Road in Richmond Township.
By waiving his right to a hearing before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols, Bonecutter automatically was ordered held for trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
State police charged Bonecutter last month alleging three Staffordshire Bull terrier-type dogs owned by him attacked and injured the 68-year-old woman and also killed her pet chihuahua. The woman received more than 12 stitches to her arm and thigh areas at Meadville Medical Center following the attack, according to police.
Bonecutter waived his right to a hearing on six counts of dog attack causing serious injury or death and six counts of dangerous dog attack, all misdemeanor counts. He also waived his right to 10 summary violations — three counts of dog inflicts severe harm to human being without provocation on public or private property; three counts of harboring a dangerous dog; and four counts of not having proof of rabies vaccination as required.
Bonecutter also Thursday waived his right to two counts of not keeping his dogs in quarantine in a separate case filed by the Pennsylvania Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement.
The bureau charged Bonecutter with allowing two of his terriers to run loose on Feb. 10 while they were to be confined under a state-issued quarantine, according to the complaint filed in that case.
Bonecutter remains free on his own recognizance, pending trial in county court. The two cases are scheduled to go on trial during the September term of criminal court.