Man shot outside Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department
HYDETOWN — A 26-year-old Titusville man was shot in the leg after a brief argument in the parking lot of Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department in the borough early Saturday.
Pennsylvania State Police are seeking information on Matthew J. Divido, 29, whose last known address was in Tionesta.
Divido allegedly shot the 26-year-old with a 20-gauge shotgun at about 2:10 a.m., according to a police press release. The two men were acquaintances, police reported.
No charges against Divido related to the incident were evident in online court records late Sunday. A police spokeswoman said no updates on the incident were available.
Divido arrived at the fire department parking lot shortly before the shooting in a white 2009 Ford Escape, according to police. After the altercation and shooting, Divido fled in the same vehicle, heading west on Route 408, police reported.
The shooting victim was taken by private vehicle to seek medical treatment in Titusville and then to UPMC Hamot in Erie, according to police. He was released after being treated.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Pennsylvania State Police at Corry at (814) 663-2043.
Free community dinner at St. John Baptist Church
St. John Baptist Church in Meadville will hold a free Thanksgiving dinner for community members at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The dinner will take place at the church, 792 N. Main St., according to Lead Pastor Cameron Bowman.
The full buffet-style meal will include homemade dishes of traditional American Thanksgiving fare as well as dishes from Spanish cuisine.
“We want those from the community to come and get a free meal for themselves and their families,” Bowman said.
