HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — A 24-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is in custody after being shot by Pennsylvania State Police during a warrant service Sunday.
The man, whose name was not released, was reportedly armed with a firearm when encountered by state troopers from the Meadville barracks at around 7:15 p.m. Sunday in the 18000 block of Birch Drive. Troopers were attempting to serve an arrest warrant for a domestic-related incident which had occurred previously, according to a release from state police sent out Monday.
Troopers fired their guns at the man, hitting him an unspecified number of times. First aid was then rendered to the man until he was transported to a hospital for further care.
The incident is currently under investigation by the Major Case Team, and police are asking for members of the public to refrain from going to the scene of the shooting. Police anticipate releasing additional information in the future.
See Tuesday’s edition of The Meadville Tribune or check later with meadvilletribune.com for more details.