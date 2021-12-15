GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP — A man was injured Tuesday morning when he was struck by a truck at a Greenwood Township manufacturing plant.
The man was run over by a truck at the Vitro Glass plant in Greenwood Township around 10:15 a.m., according to emergency radio traffic.
Emergency radio traffic via the Crawford County 911 Center indicated the man had sustained an arm injury, as well as rib injuries, but was conscious.
Greenwood Township Volunteer Fire Department and Meadville Area Ambulance Service were dispatched to the scene by Crawford County 911. The man then was transported to UPMC Hamot for treatment, according to emergency radio traffic.
Tribune calls to the Vitro Glass plant in Greenwood Township and emails to Vitro's headquarters in Cheswick weren't returned Tuesday.
The Vitro Glass plant at 5123 Victory Blvd. in Greenwood Township makes flat glass used in the automotive industry.