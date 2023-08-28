A Meadville man has avoided trial in Crawford County by pleading guilty to raping a mentally disabled woman more than two years ago.
Shawn A. Alexander entered guilty pleas to two counts Monday before Crawford County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark Stevens.
Alexander, 45, pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony count of raping a mentally disabled person and a second-degree felony count of aggravated indecent assault of a person with a mental disability. He could face up to 35 years in prison for the two counts.
Alexander was scheduled to go on trial in county court next month on a total of 18 counts filed in connection with the case by Pennsylvania State Police at Corry.
In February, police charged Alexander with raping a mentally disabled woman at a Bloomfield Township home on April 21, 2021.
Police were tipped off about the incident in October 2022 after the victim, a 20-year-old woman, had told two female acquaintances about the incident, according to the arrest affidavit filed in the case. The women contacted state police who later interviewed the 20-year-old woman, the affidavit said.
Alexander subsequently was interviewed by state police and confessed to having sexual intercourse with the victim, the affidavit said.
The first-degree felony rape of a mentally disabled person has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine. The second-degree felony aggravated indecent assault of a person with a mental disability has a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
In accepting Alexander’s pleas of guilty, Stevens also ordered Alexander to undergo an assessment by the Pennsylvania Sexual Offenders Assessment Board within the next 90 days.
Alexander’s sentencing is scheduled to take place after that has been completed. The assessment will determine if Alexander should be classified as a sexually violent predator.
He remains free on $25,000 bond while awaiting sentencing at a date to be determined.
